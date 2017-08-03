FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 days ago
African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 3
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
#Asian Currency News
August 3, 2017 / 4:47 AM / 3 days ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    NAIROBI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS: 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares slid on Thursday, led by falls in South Korean
 tech shares, as investors locked in recent gains after Wall
 Street's Dow Jones Industrial Average broke the 22,000
 barrier for the first time in its 121-year history.
                                 
 GLOBAL OIL    
 Oil dipped on Thursday as a rally that has pushed up prices
 by almost 10 percent since early last week lost momentum
 despite renewed signs of a gradually tightening U.S. market.
                             
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on         
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand recovered from three-week lows on
 Wednesday as fears of possible credit-rating downgrade eased,
 while stocks fell on profit-taking after they reached record
 highs.             
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was steady on Wednesday, but
 traders said it could ease with increased dollar demand from
 various sectors as caution sets in ahead of next week's
 polls.                
 KENYA ELECTIONS
 Kenya's ruling party cannot win next week's national
 elections without rigging the result, opposition leader Raila
 Odinga said on Wednesday, adopting a hard-line stance likely
 to stoke public fears of violence.             
 NIGERIA ECONOMY    
 Nigeria is expected to emerge from recession this year, but
 threats to recovery remained elevated and the economy will
 not grow enough to reduce unemployment and poverty, the
 International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.    
                 
 NIGERIA EQUITIES
 Nigerian stocks recovered to end slightly higher on
 Wednesday, after the country's biggest listed firm Dangote
 Cement              recouped early losses.             
 ZIMBABWE MINING
 Zimbabwe has filed a court application to enforce a previous
 notice to seize more than half of platinum producer Zimplats'
          mining land, the company said on Wednesday.  
                 
 GUINEA POLITICS
 Several thousand opponents of Guinea's President Alpha Conde
 protested in the capital Conakry on Wednesday against
 election delays and insecurity, as political tensions
 escalate.             
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

