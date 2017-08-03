African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 3

NAIROBI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares slid on Thursday, led by falls in South Korean tech shares, as investors locked in recent gains after Wall Street's Dow Jones Industrial Average broke the 22,000 barrier for the first time in its 121-year history. GLOBAL OIL Oil dipped on Thursday as a rally that has pushed up prices by almost 10 percent since early last week lost momentum despite renewed signs of a gradually tightening U.S. market. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand recovered from three-week lows on Wednesday as fears of possible credit-rating downgrade eased, while stocks fell on profit-taking after they reached record highs. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was steady on Wednesday, but traders said it could ease with increased dollar demand from various sectors as caution sets in ahead of next week's polls. KENYA ELECTIONS Kenya's ruling party cannot win next week's national elections without rigging the result, opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Wednesday, adopting a hard-line stance likely to stoke public fears of violence. NIGERIA ECONOMY Nigeria is expected to emerge from recession this year, but threats to recovery remained elevated and the economy will not grow enough to reduce unemployment and poverty, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday. NIGERIA EQUITIES Nigerian stocks recovered to end slightly higher on Wednesday, after the country's biggest listed firm Dangote Cement recouped early losses. ZIMBABWE MINING Zimbabwe has filed a court application to enforce a previous notice to seize more than half of platinum producer Zimplats' mining land, the company said on Wednesday. GUINEA POLITICS Several thousand opponents of Guinea's President Alpha Conde protested in the capital Conakry on Wednesday against election delays and insecurity, as political tensions escalate. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on