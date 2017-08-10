African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 10

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Rwanda releases inflation data for July GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks turned lower on Thursday as investors fretted about the latest flare-up of tensions between the United States and North Korea, sending Seoul shares skidding to two-month lows even as the previous day's rush into safe-haven assets appeared to slow. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil futures inched down on Thursday despite official figures showing U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected, with an analyst saying the market had settled into a range. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA POLITICS South Africa's opposition called on Wednesday for parliament to be dissolved and a national election held, a day after its no-confidence motion in President Jacob Zuma was defeated. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves rose to a more than two-year high of $31.22 billion by Aug. 8, central bank data showed on Wednesday, helped by increases in the production and price of crude oil and improved offshore investment inflows. NIGERIA ECONOMY Nigeria's government approved its medium-term expenditure framework for 2018-2020 on Wednesday, and revised its growth forecast for next year downwards, its budget minister said. NIGERIA BORROWING Nigeria plans to refinance $3 billion worth of treasury bills denominated in the local currency with dollar borrowing to lower costs and improve its debt position, the finance minister said on Wednesday, as Africa's top economy recovers from a recession. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling strengthened against the dollar on Wednesday as early results from a peaceful election showed President Uhuru Kenyatta in a commanding lead, traders said. KENYA ELECTIONS Kenya's election commission dismissed claims on Wednesday by opposition leader Raila Odinga that its systems and website had been hacked to produce a "fictitious" lead for Odinga's long-time rival President Uhuru Kenyatta. GHANA INFLATION Ghana's annual consumer price inflation fell a third consecutive time this year to 11.9 percent in July from 12.1 percent the previous month as the local cedi currency stabilized, the statistics office said on Wednesday. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling held steady on Wednesday, underpinned by lower demand for hard currency from importers. SENEGAL POLITICS The leader of Senegal's main opposition group said on Wednesday it would not participate in any future elections because the parliamentary polls that delivered a large majority to the ruling coalition were a "masquerade". CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC VIOLENCE Six Red Cross volunteers were killed in an attack on a health centre in southeast Central African Republic on August 3, the aid organisation said in a statement on Wednesday. TANZANIA INFLATION Tanzania's year-on-year inflation slowed to 5.2 percent in July from 5.4 percent a month earlier, the statistics office said on Wednesday. ZIMBABWE PRESIDENT Zimbabwe's cash-strapped government plans to build a $1 billion university named after 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe, the higher education minister said on Wednesday, a move that was quickly cricitised by the opposition as a waste of resources. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on