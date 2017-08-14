African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 14

NAIROBI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: *GHANA - Ghana's Finance Minister holds news conference on the state of the economy. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks bounced on Monday after three losing sessions, tracking a firmer Wall Street, while the dollar was weighed down by tensions on the Korean peninsula and weak U.S. inflation data which dampened prospects of another Federal Reserve interest rate hike later this year. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices dipped on Monday as a slowdown in Chinese refining activity growth cast doubts over its crude demand outlook, while rising U.S. shale output suggested supplies would likely remain high. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand gave up its modest gains on Friday ahead of a ratings decision by Moody's, erasing the benefits of higher commodity prices as traders treaded cautiously and avoided large bets. NIGERIA PRESIDENT Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has said he feels ready to return home from medical leave in Britain, and is awaiting his doctor's permission, a presidency statement said on Saturday. NIGERIA PETROLEUM Hundreds of Nigerians stormed a crude oil facility and gas plant owned by Shell in the Niger Delta on Friday demanding jobs and infrastructure development, a Reuters witness said. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling was steady on Friday, with slow activity in the market as participants awaited to outcome of the presidential elections. KENYA POLITICS Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta secured a second term in office, results showed on Friday, setting off wild street celebrations by his supporters and protests in opposition strongholds in the capital and the west of the country. Opposition leader Raila Odinga called on Sunday for a strike to support his claim to the presidency and accused the ruling party of "spilling the blood of innocent people" as he brushed off growing pressure to concede election defeat. UGANDA CENTRAL BANK RATE Uganda's central bank left its key lending rate unchanged at 10 percent on Friday and said economic activity was picking up while inflation remained on target. GHANA MARKETS The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose to 12.62 percent at an auction on Friday, from 12.35 percent at the last such sale on Aug 4. GHANA GOLD OUTPUT Ghana's gold output is likely to drop sharply in 2017 because of curbs on the small-scale mining that lifted production last year but was causing damage to the environment, a government official said on Saturday. BURKINA FASO ATTACK Suspected jihadists killed at least 17 people and wounded eight during a raid on a restaurant in Burkina Faso's capital, the communications minister said, as security forces sought to free people still trapped inside on Monday. ZAMBIA POLITICS Zambia plans to drop treason charges against the country's main opposition leader and free him from prison on Monday under a deal brokered by the Commonwealth secretary-general, government and legal sources told Reuters. MOZAMBIQUE LENDING RATE Mozambique's central bank reduced its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 22.5 percent, the regulator's website showed on Friday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on