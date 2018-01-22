FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Davos
Economy
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Sport
Arts
#Consumer Products & Retail News
January 22, 2018 / 6:12 AM / a day ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan. 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
     * Kenya Central Bank to hold its next rate-setting
 meeting. 
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Oil prices climbed on Monday, pushed higher by comments from
 Saudi Arabia that cooperation between oil producers who are
 currently withholding supplies would continue beyond
 2018.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices climbed on Monday, pushed higher by comments from
 Saudi Arabia that cooperation between oil producers who are
 currently withholding supplies would continue beyond 2018.
                  
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand retreated from a two-and-a-half year
 high on Friday as a rally driven by a weaker dollar and
 optimism about the prospects for change under the new leader
 of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) ran out of
 steam.            
 
 NIGERIA BONDS
 Nigeria plans to raise 315 billion to 385 billion naira ($1
 billion to $1.26 billion) in the first quarter of the year
 through sales of naira-denominated bonds, the Debt
 Management Office said on Friday.             
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was stable against the dollar on
 Friday, with market participants eyeing central bank's
 rate-setting meeting on Monday, traders said.            
 
 CONGO SECURITY
 Congolese security forces shot dead at least six people and
 wounded dozens more as they fired tear gas to disperse a
 protest against President Joseph Kabila organised by the
 Catholic Church on Sunday, a U.N. peacekeeping mission in
 the country said.             
 
 LIBYA OIL
 Libya's National Oil Corporation, NOC, announced on Sunday
 the reopening of the eastern As-Sarah oil fields, where more
 than 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) in a Wintershall
 [RIC:RIC:WINT.UL] concession had been shut in by a blockade
 since November.             
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Two Americans and two Canadians have been freed after being
 kidnapped in the nothern Nigerian state of Kaduna, a police
 spokesman said on Saturday.               
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.