African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan. 29

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares extended their bull run on Monday amid upbeat corporate earnings and strong global economic growth, while the dollar struggled to bounce as the White House continued to complain of "unfair" trade practices by competitors. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices held firm on Monday, supported by strong demand, a weak dollar and ongoing supply cuts lead by OPEC and Russia, although soaring U.S. output means many analysts expect crude prices to fall later in the year. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The rand traded firmer on Friday, holding at its best levels since mid-2015, as sentiment was lifted by a weaker dollar and expectations that the new leader of the ruling ANC would rejuvenate the economy. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling was steady on Friday, with dollar inflows from horticulture exporters matching demand from oil companies, traders said. SOUTH AFRICA MINING South Africa's embattled mining industry could be first in line to benefit from a boost in foreign direct investment (FDI) if the new leader of the ruling party Cyril Ramaphosa implements measures seen as vital to draw in more cash, analysts said. CONGO POLITICS Congolese President Joseph Kabila on Friday rejected charges that his forces had violently broken up pro-democracy protests, stirred by his refusal to step down at the end of his mandate. NIGERIA SECURITY A 27-year-old Nigerian man suspected of being a member of Boko Haram and killing people in Nigeria during attacks on schools and a village has been arrested in Germany, the federal prosecutor said on Friday. ZAMBIA MINING Mining firms and other bulk cargo firms in Zambia must transport at least 30 percent of their freight by railway, the government said on Friday, imposing a law to revive the sector. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on