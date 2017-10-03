FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 3
October 3, 2017

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 3

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *UGANDA - The central bank makes its latest decision on its
 benchmark repo rate.
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose on Tuesday, tracking record closes on Wall
 Street and upbeat economic data that lifted U.S. Treasury
 yields and the dollar, although weaker oil prices took their
 toll on some market segments.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices fell on Tuesday, declining for a second day and
 sapping more strength from a third-quarter rally, amid signs
 that a global glut in crude may not be clearing as quickly
 as some had hoped.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand weakened on Monday as the currency along
 with fellow emerging markets strained under pressure from a
 stronger dollar and a dim local economic
 outlook.            
 
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 The Nigerian army on Monday said it will carry out training
 exercises in the restive southern Niger Delta, where attacks
 on oil installations last year cut the OPEC member's crude
 production by around a third.                
 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        weakened against the dollar on
 Monday due to oil importer demand but tight market liquidity
 was seen increasing demand for the shilling, traders
 said.            
 
 
 KENYA ELECTION
 Police fired teargas at opposition supporters who rallied in
 Kenya's capital Nairobi on Monday calling for the sacking of
 election board officials they blame for August's botched
 presidential vote.            
 
 
 KENYA REFUGEES
 The U.N. World Food Programme is cutting food rations by 30
 percent for more than 400,000 refugees living in camps in
 Kenya due to insufficient funding, it said on
 Monday.            
 
 
 KENYA RATES
 Kenyan authorities should take a closer look at the impact
 of a cap on lending rates imposed a year ago, to determine
 if its intended purposes are being met, the chief executive
 of Standard Chartered Kenya SCBK.NR said.             
 
 
 CAMEROON POLITICS
 At least 17 people have died in clashes between security
 forces and protesters in Cameroon's English-speaking
 regions, Amnesty International said, as violence broke out
 in an area where a separatist movement is gathering
 strength.             
 
 
 GHANA COCOA
 Ghana's president Nana Afuko-Addo said on Monday the
 government would ensure that producer prices for cocoa
 remained unchanged for the upcoming 2017/18 season starting
 this month, keeping levels above those in neighbouring Ivory
 Coast.                
 
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Ivory Coast has granted cocoa export licences to 72
 companies and cooperatives for the 2017/18 season, down from
 93 last season, according to a document from the Coffee and
 Cocoa Council regulator seen by Reuters on
 Monday.                
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA/ DISEASE
 Fungal black pod disease is spreading in key cocoa growing
 regions as the new main crop harvest opens in top producer
 Ivory Coast, farmers said on Monday, though abundant
 rainfall and sunshine is supporting crop development
 elsewhere.            
 
 
 SOUTH SUDAN FIGHTING
 Rebels in South Sudan killed four soldiers when they
 attacked a strategic northeastern town to try to push the
 government out ahead of a resumption of peace talks, a
 government spokesman said on Monday.             
 
 
 ZAMBIA TRANSPORT
 Zambia has awarded Austria's Kapsch TrafficCom AG          
 a joint venture contract to design, install and operate a
 road traffic surveillance system to curb accidents, the
 company said on Monday.            
 
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Ugandan shilling        was little-changed on Monday,
 with most players staying on the sidelines as they await a
 key central bank rate decision on Tuesday.    
 
 
 ANGOLA RESERVES
 Angola's net foreign exchange reserves fell to $15.609
 billion in August from a revised $17.477 billion in July,
 data posted on the central bank's website showed on
 Monday.             
 
 
 ANGOLA INFLATION
 Angola's inflation slowed to 25.18 percent year-on-year in
 August from 27.29 percent in July, data on the national
 statistics agency's website showed.             
 
 
 ANGOLA RATES
 Angola's central bank kept its benchmark lending rate
 unchanged at 16 percent following a policy meeting on Sept.
 29, citing slowing consumer price inflation.            
 
 
 MOZAMBIQUE POLITICS
 Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi will run for re-election
 in 2019, his ruling Frelimo party said on Monday, a step
 towards a vote meant to end sporadic clashes.            
 
 
 SOMALIA SECURITY
 A policeman shot dead on Monday the chief of security at an
 airport in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region and
 also his bodyguard, police said.            
 
 
