African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 5

GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares were a tad firmer on Thursday, taking their cues from strong U.S. data although holiday-thinned trade and uncertainty about the impact of recent hurricanes on the U.S. economy are likely to keep investors cautious. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices dipped on Thursday after the United States reported record crude exports, although traders said that efforts led by OPEC and Russia to cut production meant markets remained well supported overall. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand firmed on Wednesday, regaining ground after tumbling to its weakest in six months as the weaker dollar overshadowed data showing shrinking private sector activity at home. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's central bank said on Tuesday it had injected $195 million into the interbank foreign exchange market, extending efforts to boost liquidity and alleviate dollar shortages. NIGERIA OIL Nigeria's two top oil officials are at loggerheads over the management of the state oil firm, according to a letter from the oil minister to the country's president, threatening to hinder industry reforms. NIGERIA BOND Nigeria plans to raise between 270 billion naira and 330 billion naira ($857 million - $1.1 billion) in local currency-denominated bonds in the fourth quarter, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Wednesday. NIGERIA CORRUPTION Nigeria's financial crimes agency on Wednesday brushed off allegations by the wife of the country's former president that it had conducted a "witch-hunt" against her. NIGERIA GUINESS Guinness Nigeria's 39.70 billion naira ($126 mln) share sale to existing shareholders was 116 percent subscribed, the company said on Wednesday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Wednesday with hard currency inflows from offshore investors meeting importer demand amid tightening liquidity in the money markets, traders said. NIGER SECURITY Five soldiers from Niger and three U.S. Army Special Forces troops were killed and two wounded in an ambush on a joint patrol in southwest Niger on Wednesday, according to Nigerien and U.S. officials. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Wednesday, underpinned by a planned central bank mop-up of excess local currency liquidity. MALI GOLD Mali has allowed informal gold mining to resume after a three-month suspension during which the government restructured the sector to capture more tax revenue, the mines minister said on Wednesday. IVORY COAST COCOA Ivory Coast had exported 398,334 tonnes of semi-finished cocoa products from the start of the season to the end of August, up more than 10 percent from the same period a year earlier, provisional port data showed on Wednesday. IVORY COAST-AFDB/AIRLINES The board of directors of the African Development Bank on Wednesday delayed a vote on a $296 million financing package for Ivory Coast national airline Air Cote d'Ivoire's purchase of five new Airbus AIR.PA A320s, the bank said. IVORY COAST ECONOMY Ivory Coast's government on Wednesday proposed a 2018 budget of 6.724 trillion CFA francs ($12.09 billion), a more than 4 percent increase on 2017 and including record investment spending, a spokesman said. MAURITIUS BOND Mauritius will sell a three-year Treasury bond worth 1.6 billion rupees next week, the central bank said on Wednesday. RWANDA POLITICS Rwandan authorities have charged a critic of President Paul Kagame with inciting insurrection and forgery after she was barred from challenging him in August elections, the public prosecutor's spokesman said on Wednesday. TANZANIA PRESIDENT Tanzanian President John Magufuli has revealed he earns a salary of 9 million Tanzanian shillings ($4,000) per month, making him one of the lowest paid African leaders as he pursues a much-criticised policy of deep public spending cuts. SOMALIA SECURITY Islamic State fighters killed one civilian and injured another and a police colonel in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region, police said on Wednesday. CONGO IMF Congo Republic's public or publicly guaranteed debt stood at 5.329 trillion CFA francs, or around $9.14 billion, at the end of July, the International Monetary Fund said at the end of an assessment mission on Wednesday. SUDAN USA/SANCTION Sudan expects the United States to lift economic sanctions as Khartoum has met all the required conditions, a Sudanese minister said on Wednesday, days before Washington is due to announce a decision.