FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 5
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 5, 2017 / 4:39 AM / 14 days ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 5

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
    - - - - -
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares were a tad firmer on Thursday, taking their
 cues from strong U.S. data although holiday-thinned trade
 and uncertainty about the impact of recent hurricanes on the
 U.S. economy are likely to keep investors
 cautious.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices dipped on Thursday after the United States
 reported record crude exports, although traders said that
 efforts led by OPEC and Russia to cut production meant
 markets remained well supported overall.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand firmed on Wednesday, regaining ground
 after tumbling to its weakest in six months as the weaker
 dollar overshadowed data showing shrinking private sector
 activity at home.            
 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's central bank said on Tuesday it had injected $195
 million into the interbank foreign exchange market,
 extending efforts to boost liquidity and alleviate dollar
 shortages.            
 
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 Nigeria's two top oil officials are at loggerheads over the
 management of the state oil firm, according to a letter from
 the oil minister to the country's president, threatening to
 hinder industry reforms.                
 
 
 NIGERIA BOND
 Nigeria plans to raise between 270 billion naira and 330
 billion naira ($857 million - $1.1 billion) in local
 currency-denominated bonds in the fourth quarter, the Debt
 Management Office (DMO) said on Wednesday.                
 
 
 NIGERIA CORRUPTION
 Nigeria's financial crimes agency on Wednesday brushed off
 allegations by the wife of the country's former president
 that it had conducted a "witch-hunt" against
 her.                 
 
 
 NIGERIA GUINESS
 Guinness Nigeria's              39.70 billion naira ($126
 mln) share sale to existing shareholders was 116 percent
 subscribed, the company said on Wednesday.            
 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was stable against the dollar on
 Wednesday with hard currency inflows from offshore investors
 meeting importer demand amid tightening liquidity in the
 money markets, traders said.              
 
 
 NIGER SECURITY
 Five soldiers from Niger and three U.S. Army Special Forces
 troops were killed and two wounded in an ambush on a joint
 patrol in southwest Niger on Wednesday, according to
 Nigerien and U.S. officials.            
 
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Ugandan shilling        was unchanged on Wednesday,
 underpinned by a planned central bank mop-up of excess local
 currency liquidity.                
 
 
 MALI GOLD
 Mali has allowed informal gold mining to resume after a
 three-month suspension during which the government
 restructured the sector to capture more tax revenue, the
 mines minister said on Wednesday.            
 
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Ivory Coast had exported 398,334 tonnes of semi-finished
 cocoa products from the start of the season to the end of
 August, up more than 10 percent from the same period a year
 earlier, provisional port data showed on
 Wednesday.              
 
 
 IVORY COAST-AFDB/AIRLINES
 The board of directors of the African Development Bank
           on Wednesday delayed a vote on a $296 million
 financing package for Ivory Coast national airline Air Cote
 d'Ivoire's purchase of five new Airbus AIR.PA A320s, the
 bank said.                
 
 
 IVORY COAST ECONOMY
 Ivory Coast's government on Wednesday proposed a 2018 budget
 of 6.724 trillion CFA francs ($12.09 billion), a more than 4
 percent increase on 2017 and including record investment
 spending, a spokesman said.            
 
 
 MAURITIUS BOND
 Mauritius will sell a three-year Treasury bond worth 1.6
 billion rupees next week, the central bank said on
 Wednesday.            
 
 
 RWANDA POLITICS
 Rwandan authorities have charged a critic of President Paul
 Kagame with inciting insurrection and forgery after she was
 barred from challenging him in August elections, the public
 prosecutor's spokesman said on Wednesday.               
 
 
 TANZANIA PRESIDENT
 Tanzanian President John Magufuli has revealed he earns a
 salary of 9 million Tanzanian shillings ($4,000) per month,
 making him one of the lowest paid African leaders as he
 pursues a much-criticised policy of deep public spending
 cuts.            
 
 
 SOMALIA SECURITY
 Islamic State fighters killed one civilian and injured
 another and a police colonel in Somalia's semi-autonomous
 Puntland region, police said on Wednesday.             
 
 
 CONGO IMF
 Congo Republic's public or publicly guaranteed debt stood at
 5.329 trillion CFA francs, or around $9.14 billion, at the
 end of July, the International Monetary Fund said at the end
 of an assessment mission on Wednesday.            
 
 
 SUDAN USA/SANCTION
 Sudan expects the United States to lift economic sanctions
 as Khartoum has met all the required conditions, a Sudanese
 minister said on Wednesday, days before Washington is due to
 announce a decision.              
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.