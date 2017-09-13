FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept. 13
#Bonds News
September 13, 2017 / 4:36 AM / in a month

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept. 13

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks wobbled on Wednesday but still marked a 10-year
 high, cheered by record highs on Wall Street, while shares
 of Apple Inc's          suppliers dipped following the
 release of the latest iPhone.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices were mixed early on Wednesday, but largely held
 on to gains in the previous session after OPEC said it
 expected higher demand for its crude next
 year.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand retreated on Tuesday as a resurgent
 dollar pushed back and wiped away early demand for risk
 currencies while turning up technical pressure on the local
 unit.            
 
 
 NIGERIA CHOLERA
 Efforts to contain a cholera outbreak that has struck more
 than 1,000 people in refugee camps in northeast Nigeria are
 being hampered because people are failing to report
 suspected cases to authorities, a United Nations official
 said.                
 
 
 NIGERIA-GERMANY/CRIME
 Police in Germany on Tuesday arrested five people suspected
 of smuggling Nigerian men into the country through fake
 marriages, the German federal police said in a
 statement.              
 
 
 NIGERIA POLITICS
 A group campaigning for the secession of a part of
 southeastern Nigeria, formerly known as Biafra, on Tuesday
 accused the army of laying siege to their leader's home, a
 charge the armed forces denied.                    
 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was unchanged against the dollar
 on Tuesday with hard currency inflows from remittances
 meeting importer and corporate demand, traders
 said.            
 
 
 KENYA ELECTION
 Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta opened parliament on Tuesday
 by warning against divisive and destructive politics, while
 opposition lawmakers boycotted the legislature and rallied
 to demand the resignation of election officials.            
 
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Ugandan shilling        was broadly stable on Tuesday
 although inflows from commodity exporters and some
 commercial banks paring their dollar positions gave the
 local currency a strengthening bias.                
 
 
 UGANDA POLITICS
 Legislators from Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's party
 on Tuesday agreed to introduce a law to remove an age limit
 from the country's constitution, potentially allowing him to
 extend his rule, two lawmakers told Reuters.              
 
 
 GHANA BANKS
 Ghana's central bank has raised the minimum capital required
 for banks three-fold to 400 million cedis ($90.2 million) as
 part of measures to ensure financial stability, its
 spokesman said on Tuesday.                
 
 
 MALI MINING
 Mali's state revenues from mining companies rose 1 percent
 last year to 247.3 billion CFA francs ($454 million) from
 2015 due to a rise in gold prices, the mining ministry said
 on Tuesday.             
 
 
 AFRICA-EU FISHING
 Portugal, Spain, Greece and Italy broke European Union law
 by authorising vessels to fish in the territorial waters off
 Gambia and Equatorial Guinea, according to the findings of
 conservation group Oceana published on Tuesday.            
 
 
 CENTRAL AFRICA POLITICS
 Central African Republic president Faustin-Archange Touadera
 sacked his defense minister on Tuesday evening, according to
 a state radio broadcast, amid growing violence that
 threatens to spin the country out of control.            
 
 
 SOUTH SUDAN OIL
 War-ravaged South Sudan is considering scrapping state
 subsidies on oil because it hasn't been able to pay civil
 servants for four months and diplomatic staff abroad are
 being evicted over unpaid rent, the deputy finance minister
 said.                                       
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

