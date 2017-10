CAPE TOWN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - BP expects to increase net production from Egypt’s Nile Delta to increase six-fold to more than 300 million barrels of oil equivalent a day by 2020, from 50 mboed in 2016, its vice president for African exploration said on Tuesday.

Jasper Peijs said the increase would be underpinned by three major projects, including Atoll phase 1 and the Zohr offshore field operated by ENI. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf. Editing by Jane Merriman)