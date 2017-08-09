FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Agrium's quarterly profit falls 1.2 pct
August 9, 2017 / 10:57 PM / 2 months ago

Agrium's quarterly profit falls 1.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer maker Agrium Inc reported a 1.2 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by weak demand for phosphate and nitrogen.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders fell to $558 million, or $4.03 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $565 million, or $4.08 per share, a year earlier.

Agrium, which is merging with Potash Corp of Saskatchewan , said revenue fell marginally to $6.32 billion from $6.42 billion. (Reporting by Anirban Paul and Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

