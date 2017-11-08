CORRECTED-Canada's Agrium posts wider loss in Q3

(Corrects figure in second paragraph to say $251 million not $251)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer maker Agrium Inc , the world’s biggest farm retailer, reported widening quarterly losses on Tuesday on lower overall sales volumes and higher cost of product.

The company’s net loss increased to $251 million, or $1.84 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $39 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Agrium said sales rose 8.7 percent to $2.38 billion. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti; Editing by Sandra Maler)