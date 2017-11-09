FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia's Agrokor says accepts $6.35 bln in debt claims against it
November 9, 2017 / 11:16 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Croatia's Agrokor says accepts $6.35 bln in debt claims against it

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Indebted Croatian food company Agrokor said on Thursday it recognised 41.2 billion kuna ($6.35 billion) in debt claims against it while claims worth an additional 16.5 billion kuna remain disputable.

Agrokor, the biggest employer in the Balkans, is restructuring under state-appointed crisis manager Ante Ramljak. It has until next July to achieve a final settlement with creditors to avoid bankruptcy.

Its creditors include bondholders, local and foreign banks as well as suppliers.

$1 = 6.4913 kuna Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Ivana Sekularac and Jason Neely

