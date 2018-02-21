FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Health
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Banking and Financial News
February 21, 2018 / 9:36 AM / a day ago

Croatia's Agrokor crisis manager steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The crisis manager at indebted Croatian food group Agrokor, Ante Ramljak, has resigned, the company said in a statement.

The departure comes after the government earlier this month said it would examine documents related to the hiring of advisers, after media reports revealed the company’s main restructuring advisers, U.S.-based firm AlixPartners, had hired Ramljak’s former firm as a local consultant in devising the restructuring programme.

“I file irrevocable resignation in order not to be the main obstacle in reaching an agreement (with creditors),” Ramljak said in a statement. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela and Ivana Sekularac, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.