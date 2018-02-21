Croatia's Agrokor crisis manager steps down

BELGRADE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The crisis manager at indebted Croatian food group Agrokor, Ante Ramljak, has resigned, the company said in a statement.

The departure comes after the government earlier this month said it would examine documents related to the hiring of advisers, after media reports revealed the company’s main restructuring advisers, U.S.-based firm AlixPartners, had hired Ramljak’s former firm as a local consultant in devising the restructuring programme.

“I file irrevocable resignation in order not to be the main obstacle in reaching an agreement (with creditors),” Ramljak said in a statement. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela and Ivana Sekularac, editing by Louise Heavens)