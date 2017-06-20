FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
AIB narrows IPO price range, book covered at upper end
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
June 20, 2017 / 5:03 PM / 2 months ago

AIB narrows IPO price range, book covered at upper end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 20 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks' (AIB) has revised the price range for its stock market listing to between 4.20 euros to 4.60 euros with order books covered in the upper half of the new range, the bookrunner on the deal said on Tuesday.

The Irish government launched its long-awaited initial public offering of AIB in May and last week set a price range between 3.90 euros and 4.90 euros, planning to net between 2.6 and 3.3 billion euros from the sale of a 25 percent stake.

The pricing was revised after books were subscribed multiple times within the initial price range, the bookrunner said. Order books will close on Thursday with trading in the state-owned bank set to commence on Friday, it added. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.