FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
AIB listing priced at 4.40 euro per share, raises 3 billion euros
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
June 23, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 2 months ago

AIB listing priced at 4.40 euro per share, raises 3 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - Ireland raised 3 billion euros ($3.35 billion) on Friday via Allied Irish Banks' (AIB) return to the stock market, selling a quarter of the state-owned bank at 4.40 euros per share in one of the largest bank listings since the financial crisis.

AIB's initial public offering is the biggest test yet of investor appetite for a banking sector that required the euro zone's most expensive state rescue less than a decade ago. Ireland's finance ministry said the offer was more than four times oversubscribed.

"The successful completion today of AIB's IPO represents a significant milestone," Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said in a statement.

"The offer was very well received and attracted high demand from investors everywhere it was marketed, reflecting the strength of AIB's investment story and prospects, and the attractions of Ireland's vibrant and growing economy." ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.