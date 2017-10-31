MOVES-AIG appoints Chris Townsend CEO of international general insurance

Oct 30 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc appointed Chris Townsend to the newly created role of chief executive officer of international general insurance, the company said on Monday.

Townsend was previously president of MetLife Inc’s Asia region and will join AIG in the first quarter of 2018.

Townsend has held various senior executive positions at AIG in the past, the company said.

In September, AIG reorganized into three units - general insurance business, a life and retirement unit and a standalone technology unit. It no longer has a separate commercial and consumer business. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)