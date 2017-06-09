FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says backing Air Berlin depends on sustainable business model
#Bankruptcy News
June 9, 2017 / 9:08 AM / 2 months ago

Germany says backing Air Berlin depends on sustainable business model

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 9 (Reuters) - The German government on Friday said it was evaluating Air Berlin's request for state loan guarantees with two regional governments, noting any support would be contingent upon a sustainable business model for the struggling airline.

The federal government stepped in a day after Air Berlin said it had made a request to the states of Berlin and North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW) to consider loan guarantees.

Most of loss-making Air Berlin's roughly 8,000 German staff are located in Berlin and NRW.

Air Berlin's request comes amid signs of waning support from Etihad Airways, its biggest shareholder.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Tom Sims

