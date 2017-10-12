CORRECTED-Lufthansa CEO says to sign Air Berlin deal today

(Corrects second paragraph to read “...Berlin...” instead of “...Air Berlin...”)

BERLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Lufthansa will sign a deal on Thursday to buy parts of insolvent German carrier Air Berlin, Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said.

“We will see a milestone in the history of Lufthansa and Berlin today,” he said.

Air Berlin, which has struggled to turn a profit over the last decade, filed for insolvency on Aug. 15, and a government loan has kept its planes in the air while it negotiates with potential buyers over parts of the business.

It said late last month that negotiations with Lufthansa and Britain’s easyJet would continue until Oct. 12. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely)