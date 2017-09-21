FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa, others set to pick up Air Berlin assets - sources
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
September 21, 2017 / 5:26 PM / in a month

Lufthansa, others set to pick up Air Berlin assets - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Lufthansa is set to pick up a large part of insolvent rival Air Berlin, with easyJet also still in the running for assets, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Air Berlin’s creditors met on Thursday to discuss offers for Germany’s second largest airline and agreed the carve-up, the sources said.

Creditors will hold exclusive negotiations with Lufthansa, whose CEO said it was interested in short-haul operations with up to 78 planes, until October 12, the sources said.

Other assets will go to easyJet and possibly Condor, the sources said.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tom Sims

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.