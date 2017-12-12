EU clears easyJet's takeover of parts of Air Berlin

BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - EU antitrust authorities approved on Tuesday British budget carrier easyJet’s planned purchase of parts of bankrupt German peer Air Berlin without setting any conditions.

The European Commission said the deal would not hurt competition, confirming a Reuters report on Dec. 4.

“EasyJet’s plans to buy certain Air Berlin assets will not reduce competition and we have approved it today. Our decision enables easyJet to grow its presence at Berlin airports and start competing on new routes to the benefit of consumers,” EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The deal will see EasyJet take on some of Air Berlin’s operations at Tegel airport in the German capital for around 40 million euros ($47 million), leases for up to 25 A320 aircraft and about 1,000 of Air Berlin’s pilots and cabin crew. ($1 = 0.8518 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)