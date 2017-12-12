FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU clears easyJet's takeover of parts of Air Berlin
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Froome says asthma drug behind 'adverse finding'
Sport
Froome says asthma drug behind 'adverse finding'
May faces parliamentary showdown with Brexit rebels
May faces parliamentary showdown with Brexit rebels
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
December 12, 2017 / 3:31 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

EU clears easyJet's takeover of parts of Air Berlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - EU antitrust authorities approved on Tuesday British budget carrier easyJet’s planned purchase of parts of bankrupt German peer Air Berlin without setting any conditions.

The European Commission said the deal would not hurt competition, confirming a Reuters report on Dec. 4.

“EasyJet’s plans to buy certain Air Berlin assets will not reduce competition and we have approved it today. Our decision enables easyJet to grow its presence at Berlin airports and start competing on new routes to the benefit of consumers,” EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The deal will see EasyJet take on some of Air Berlin’s operations at Tegel airport in the German capital for around 40 million euros ($47 million), leases for up to 25 A320 aircraft and about 1,000 of Air Berlin’s pilots and cabin crew. ($1 = 0.8518 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.