Easyjet to buy Air Berlin's Tegel operations for 40 mln euros

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Easyjet said on Friday that it has agreed to buy part of Air Berlin’s operations at Berlin Tegel Airport for 40 million euros ($46.43 million).

EasyJet had said earlier it is interested in operations covering about 25 planes, predominantly at Berlin’s Tegel airport.

Air Berlin, beloved among Germans for its flights to holiday island Mallorca and also for the chocolate hearts it gives out after each flight, filed for administration in August. ($1 = 0.8615 euros) (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru and Victoria Bryan in Frankfurt; Editing by David Gregorio)