Trade unionist says several parties interested insolvent airline Niki
December 14, 2017 / 6:33 AM / a day ago

Trade unionist says several parties interested insolvent airline Niki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - At least three parties are interested in taking over the Niki subsidiary of collapsed airline Air Berlin, an Austrian trade unionist told broadcaster ORF on Thursday.

After Lufthansa’s planned acquisition of Niki fell through and no other buyer could be found at short notice, Niki filed a petition to open insolvency proceedings with a court in Berlin-Charlottenburg on Wednesday.

Former motor racing driver Niki Lauda has already said he is interested in buying back the airline, and according to Wolfgang Katzian other parties got in touch on Wednesday as well.

“I know that due to the new situation there are three to four interested parties,” Katzian said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Michael Shields)

