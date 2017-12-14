FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian government considering bridge loan to airline Niki -minister
Sections
Featured
H&M shares tumble on surprise quarterly sales drop
business
H&M shares tumble on surprise quarterly sales drop
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Sport
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 14, 2017 / 11:33 AM / Updated a day ago

Austrian government considering bridge loan to airline Niki -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Austria’s transport ministry is holding “very good” discussions with the finance minister on providing a bridge loan to Air Berlin unit Niki, which has filed for insolvency protection, the transport minister said on Thursday.

“There are deliberations to do something with bridge financing, under certain circumstances, but this must be examined concretely - on the one hand insofar as the volume is concerned, on the other the legal situation,” Joerg Leichtfried said on ORF radio.

“In this respect there are very, very good talks ongoing with the finance minister.” (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, Shadia Nasralla; Writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.