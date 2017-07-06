FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Canada flies record passengers in a day
July 6, 2017 / 1:27 PM / a month ago

Air Canada flies record passengers in a day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Air Canada said it flew 166,850 people on June 29, setting a single-day record for passengers carried, as part of Canada day.

The country's largest airline said it carried close to one million passengers during the six-day holiday period, which started June 29.

The airline also said it expects to beat its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and aircraft rent (EBITDAR) forecast on lower fuel costs and higher revenue.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

