France opens probe into engine failure on Air France flight last September

PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened a preliminary investigation into whether lives were put in danger after an engine failure on an Air France last September, a judicial source said.

The Airbus A380 plane, with 497 passengers and 24 crew on board, was flying from Paris to Los Angeles when it was forced to make an emergency landing in eastern Canada after one of its four engines sustained “serious damage”. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Luke Baker)