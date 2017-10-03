France to lead investigation into A380 engine explosion

PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - France’s air accident investigation agency said on Tuesday it would lead the investigation into an engine explosion that led to the emergency landing of an Air France A380 superjumbo in Canada with over 500 people on board on Saturday.

The decision to hand control to the BEA ends a three-day hiatus after Reuters reported that Canada, France and the United States were debating who should lead the probe into the accident, which took place over Greenland.

The Airbus passenger jet landed safely in Goose Bay in Labrador after declaring mayday and diverting from its scheduled flight path en route to Los Angeles from Paris. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Geert De Clercq)