CORRECTED-Air France KLM reaches pensions deal for KLM staff
October 23, 2017 / 5:51 AM / in 2 days

CORRECTED-Air France KLM reaches pensions deal for KLM staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code in paragraph 1 to AIRF.PA, from AIR.PA)

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Air France KLM has struck a pensions scheme deal for its KLM pilot and cabin staff unions, in changes that the airline said would have a 311 million euros ($366 million) impact in the third quarter.

The airline said that in future, the KLM pensions scheme would qualify as a collective defined contribution scheme, and yearly pension contributions would have a limited volatility.

KLM would make a one-off lump sum payment of 194 million euros to the pension fund, it said. ($1 = 0.8499 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

