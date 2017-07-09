FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Air India subsidiaries
July 9, 2017 / 3:05 AM / a month ago

FACTBOX-Air India subsidiaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - India's government is considering selling state-owned Air India in parts to make it attractive to potential buyers, as it reviews options to divest the loss-making flagship carrier, several government officials familiar with the situation said.

Following are six Air India businesses which could also figure in the sell-off process.

Loss-making:

* Hotel Corporation of India (HCI) - owns two 5-star Centaur hotels in Delhi and Srinagar.

* Alliance Air - operates flights to 37 destinations in India.

* Air India Engineering Services - runs aircraft maintenance facilities at six airports for Air India and private airline companies.

Profitable:

* Air India Air Transport Services

* Air India SATS - a joint venture providing ground and cargo handling services. Estimated value $185 million.

* Air India Express - a low-cost carrier. Estimated value around $1.16 billion. Also includes Air India Charters, a charter business. (Compiled by Rupam Jain; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)

