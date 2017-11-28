FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AirAsia India expects revenue to double this year, triple in 2018
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
Business
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
The Wider Image
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 28, 2017 / 3:37 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

AirAsia India expects revenue to double this year, triple in 2018

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Budget carrier AirAsia India expects revenue to double to 12 billion Indian rupees ($186 million) this calendar year, and triple to 18 billion rupees in 2018, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

The airline, a tie-up between Malaysia’s AirAsia Bhd and India’s Tata Sons conglomerate, made revenue of 6 billion rupees in 2016, Chief Executive Amar Abrol told reporters at an industry conference in Dubai.

Air passenger traffic in India, the world’s fourth biggest market, is growing at over 20 percent annually.

Abrol declined to say when the airline expected to turn a profit, but said it was targeting to launch its first international route in January 2019 which would most likely be to either Malaysia or Thailand.

Under new rules, domestic airlines can fly overseas as long as they deploy 20 aircraft or 20 percent of capacity in India, whichever is higher. Airlines previously had to wait five years before they were permitted to fly on foreign routes.

AirAsia India’s fleet will increase to 21 Airbus A320 jets by the end of next year, up from 13 today, Abrol said. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.