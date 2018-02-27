Malaysia's AirAsia Q4 profit fell on higher expenses, tax

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Bhd posted a 20 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Tuesday hurt by higher operating expenses and tax charges.

Net profit for the three months to December 31 fell to 372.6 million ringgit ($95.39 million) from 465.3 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 37 percent to 2.66 billion ringgit from 1.94 billion.

Passenger numbers rose 17 percent and the airline’s load factor rose 1 percent to 88 percent.