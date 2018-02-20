FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 2:05 PM / a day ago

Airbus exec says progress on a320neo, hints at A350 output rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE, France, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Airbus said it was making good progress in resolving Pratt & Whitney engine snags that are holding up some A320neo narrowbody deliveries, and gave a fresh signal it is considering raising output of its larger A350 wide-body jet.

Programmes Chief Didier Evrard told reporters on Tuesday that the supply chain could cope with more than 10 A350 deliveries a month, the current target Airbus aims to reach by the year-end.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural delivery of the largest version of the jet, the A350-1000, to launch customer Qatar Airways. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell Writing by Tim Hepher Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

