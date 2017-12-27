FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-FACTBOX-How Airbus A380 output hinges on Emirates negotiations
Sections
Featured
UK firms report fourth-quarter pickup, expect slowdown in 2018
Economy
UK firms report fourth-quarter pickup, expect slowdown in 2018
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia
Exclusive
Technology
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia
China's leaders fret over debts lurking in shadow banking system
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
China's leaders fret over debts lurking in shadow banking system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 27, 2017 / 1:39 PM / Updated a day ago

RPT-FACTBOX-How Airbus A380 output hinges on Emirates negotiations

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Repeats to amend media tag. No change to text.)
    PARIS, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Future production of the world's
largest airliner is under threat as Airbus tries to rescue a
proposed deal for 36 A380 superjumbo aircraft with Dubai's
Emirates.
    Following is a breakdown of likely remaining A380
deliveries, according to industry sources, and the impact on
A380 production if a deal with Emirates is either reached or
abandoned.
    
  CURRENT SITUATION
                             A380           Likely  Unlikely
                      Ord    Del  Backlog   Delivs  Delivs
 AIR ACCORD            3             3              3
 (ex-Transaero                                      
 order)                                             
 AIR FRANCE            10    10      0              
 ALL NIPPON            3             3      3       
 AIRWAYS                                            
 AMEDEO                20            20             20
 ASIANA                6      6      0              
 BRITISH               12    12      0              
 CHINA SOUTHERN        5      5      0              
 EMIRATES             142    101     41     41      
 ETIHAD AIRWAYS        10    10      0              
 KOREAN AIR            10    10      0              
 LUFTHANSA             14    14      0              
 MALAYSIA              6      6      0              
 AIRLINES                                           
 QANTAS                20    12      8              8
 QATAR AIRWAYS         10     8      2      2       
 SINGAPORE             24    21      3      3       
 AIRLINES                                           
 THAI AIRWAYS          6      6      0              
 VIRGIN ATLANTIC       6             6              6
 UNDISCLOSED (ex-                    10             10
 HK Airlines order)                                 
      Total           317    221     96     49      47
                                                    
                                                    
 December 2017 (3 delivs so far: Emirates, Qatar, S'pore)
 Revised Total          317  224        93      46         47
                                                             
    
    
  PRODUCTION ESTIMATES
 NO EMIRATES ORDER
                            Deliveries   End-year Backlog*
 2017 (est)                         17                  46
 Emirates order                                          0
                                                          
 2018                               12                  34
 2019                                8                  26
 2020                                6                  20
 2021                                6                  14
 2022                                6                   8
 2023                                6                   2
 2024                                2                   0
 
 WITH EMIRATES ORDER
                      Deliveries        End-year backlog*
 2017 (est)           17                46
 Emirates order                         36
 Backlog including Emirates             82
 2018                 12                70
 2019                 8                 62
 2020                 6                 56
 2021                 6                 50
 2022                 6                 44
 2023                 6                 38
 2024                 6                 32
 2025                 6                 26
 2026                 6                 20
 2027                 6                 14
 2028                 6                 8
 2029                 6                 2
 2030                 2                 0
 (* Based on likely backlog as listed in first chart, and 2017
deliveries as reported up to Dec. 27)

 (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.