Airbus confirms management shake-up
December 15, 2017 / 6:09 AM / a day ago

Airbus confirms management shake-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus confirmed a top management shake-up on Friday.

Chief operating officer and planemaking chief Fabrice Bregier will step down in February 2018, while chief executive Tom Enders will not seek a new mandate when his term expires in 2019, the company said.

Guillaume Faury, currently chief executive of Airbus Helicopters, will succeed Bregier as president of the main commercial aircraft division, it said in a statement, confirming a Reuters report. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

