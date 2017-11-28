Airbus poaches Rolls-Royce exec Schulz to head aircraft sales

PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Airbus has hired the head of Rolls-Royce’s civil engines unit, Eric Schulz, to replace veteran John Leahy and lead its commercial aircraft sales, following months of uncertainty over who would replace Leahy.

Schulz, who had been president of Rolls Royce’s civil aerospace unit since January 2016, will report to Airbus chief executive officer Tom Enders and will join in January 2018, Airbus said, confirming an earlier Reuters exclusive.

“We are glad to have Eric Schulz joining our team. He has broad international experience in the aerospace industry, a deep understanding of airline operations and aero engines as well as a proven track record in building and effectively leading organisations in complex environments,” Enders said in a statement. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)