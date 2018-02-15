Austria will not consider new Eurofighter deal without compensation

VIENNA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Austria will not consider a new deal with the Eurofighter consortium before compensation for damages has been paid, the republic’s chief lawyer said on Thursday.

Austria launched a legal battle with Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium a year ago, accusing them of fraud and wilful deception in connection with a 2003 $2 billion Eurofighter jet order.

The new defence minister said earlier on Thursday that a new commission will re-assess the previous administration’s decision to end the country’s Eurofighter jet programme early to find the best solution for Austria’s aerial surveillance.

Asked about the possibility of a new deal with the Eurofighter consortium, Austria’s chief lawyer Wolfgang Peschorn said: “There will be no new procurement before compensation has been made.” (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Adrian Croft)