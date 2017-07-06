FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Airways cancels four A350s -sources
July 6, 2017 / 2:17 PM / a month ago

Qatar Airways cancels four A350s -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways has cancelled orders for four A350-900 aircraft, citing delays in deliveries as Airbus deals with supplier problems, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Qatar Airways and Airbus were not immediately available to comment on the cancellation, which was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Qatar Airways was the launch customer for the newest European wide-body aircraft and has ordered a total of 80. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Richard Lough)

