FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus to recoup some engine nacelle work from suppliers
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 4, 2017 / 7:09 PM / 15 days ago

Airbus to recoup some engine nacelle work from suppliers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Airbus told European governments on Wednesday that it has made a strategic decision to bring the design of some nacelles or aircraft engine casings inside the company, rather than leaving it with suppliers, according to a presentation on its website.

It also said the troubled A400M military plane project will continue to “weigh significantly” on cashflow in 2017 and 2018 in particular, according to the presentation prepared on Oct. 4 and presented on Wednesday to governments that own shares in the European planemaker: France, Germany and Spain.

An Airbus spokesman confirmed the in-sourcing decision in the case of nacelles made by United Technologies for engines supplied by the same company to power the A320neo jetliner. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.