TABLE-Jet fuel hedging positions of European airlines

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows the percentage of planned jet fuel consumption hedged by European airlines to protect themselves against price fluctuations, and the baseline price. The figures are based on company quarterly and annual results or company statements. Company Disclosure Period Hedging Price date percentage Air France KLM 03/11/2017 Q1 2018 61 $574/tonne Q2 2018 62 $570/tonne EasyJet 31/12/2017 6 months to 31 March 2018 84 $513/tonne Full year to 30 Sept 2018 79 $516/tonne Full year to 30 Sept 2019 52 $538/tonne Flybe 09/11/2017 H2 2017/18 87.8 $497/tonne H1 2018/19 73.2 $512/tonne IAG* 23/02/2018 Q1 2018 77 n/a Q2 2018 68 n/a Q3 2018 55 n/a Q4 2018 43 n/a Q1 2019 32 n/a Q2 2019 27 n/a Lufthansa 25/10/2017 Full year 2018 (excl. 60 $612/tonne partial acquisition of Air Berlin) Q3 2017 77 $569/tonne Q4 2017 76 $615/tonne Full year 2017 78 $579/tonne Norwegian Air 15/02/2018 Full year 2018 25 $494/tonne H1 2018 37 $499/tonne H2 2018 16 $484/tonne Ryanair 05/02/2018 Fiscal year 2017 n/a $623/tonne Q1 fiscal year 2018 n/a $508/tonne Q2 fiscal year 2018 n/a $494/tonne Q3 fiscal year 2018 n/a $476/tonne Q4 fiscal year 2018 90 $491/tonne Fiscal year 2018 90 $493/tonne Q1 fiscal year 2019 90 $547/tonne Q2 fiscal year 2019 90 $544/tonne Q3 fiscal year 2019 50 $583/tonne Q4 fiscal year 2019 50 $586/tonne Fiscal year 2019 70 $558/tonne SAS 27/02/2018 Feb-Apr 2018 80 $500-$520/ tonne May-July 2018 73 $580-$620/ tonne Aug-Oct 2018 39 $580-$620/ tonne Finnair 16/02/2018 H1 2018 74 n/a H2 2018 53 n/a Wizz 31/01/2018 Q4 fiscal year 2018 65 $475-$528/ tonne Financial year 2019 32 $502-$556/ tonne * Includes British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Dale Hudson)