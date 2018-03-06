FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 3:00 PM / in a day

TABLE-Jet fuel hedging positions of European airlines

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows the percentage of
planned jet fuel consumption hedged by European airlines to protect themselves
against price fluctuations, and the baseline price. 
    The figures are based on company quarterly and annual results or company
statements.
    
 Company           Disclosure  Period                     Hedging     Price
                   date                                   percentage  
 Air France KLM    03/11/2017  Q1 2018                            61  $574/tonne
                                                                      
                               Q2 2018                            62  $570/tonne
 EasyJet           31/12/2017  6 months to 31 March 2018          84  $513/tonne
                               Full year to 30 Sept 2018          79  $516/tonne
                               Full year to 30 Sept 2019          52  $538/tonne
 Flybe             09/11/2017  H2 2017/18                       87.8  $497/tonne
                               H1 2018/19                       73.2  $512/tonne
 IAG*              23/02/2018  Q1 2018                            77  n/a
                               Q2 2018                            68  n/a
                               Q3 2018                            55  n/a
                               Q4 2018                            43  n/a
                               Q1 2019                            32  n/a
                               Q2 2019                            27  n/a
 Lufthansa         25/10/2017  Full year 2018 (excl.              60  $612/tonne
                               partial acquisition of                 
                               Air Berlin)                            
                               Q3 2017                            77  $569/tonne
                               Q4 2017                            76  $615/tonne
                               Full year 2017                     78  $579/tonne
 Norwegian Air     15/02/2018  Full year 2018                     25  $494/tonne
                                                                      
                               H1 2018                            37  $499/tonne
                               H2 2018                            16  $484/tonne
 Ryanair           05/02/2018  Fiscal year 2017                  n/a  $623/tonne
                               Q1 fiscal year 2018               n/a  $508/tonne
                               Q2 fiscal year 2018               n/a  $494/tonne
                               Q3 fiscal year 2018               n/a  $476/tonne
                               Q4 fiscal year 2018                90  $491/tonne
                               Fiscal year 2018                   90  $493/tonne
                               Q1 fiscal year 2019                90  $547/tonne
                               Q2 fiscal year 2019                90  $544/tonne
                               Q3 fiscal year 2019                50  $583/tonne
                               Q4 fiscal year 2019                50  $586/tonne
                               Fiscal year 2019                   70  $558/tonne
 SAS               27/02/2018  Feb-Apr 2018                       80  $500-$520/
                                                                      tonne
                               May-July 2018                      73  $580-$620/
                                                                      tonne
                               Aug-Oct 2018                       39  $580-$620/
                                                                      tonne
 Finnair           16/02/2018  H1 2018                            74  n/a
                                                                      
                               H2 2018                            53  n/a
 Wizz              31/01/2018  Q4 fiscal year 2018                65  $475-$528/
                                                                      tonne
                               Financial year 2019                32  $502-$556/
                                                                      tonne
 

* Includes British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus





 (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Dale Hudson)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
