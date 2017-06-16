FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Airbus to add winglets to A380 to boost sales - sources
June 16, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 2 months ago

AIRSHOW-Airbus to add winglets to A380 to boost sales - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus plans to upgrade its A380 superjumbo with fuel-saving wingtip devices, or winglets, in an effort to boost slow sales of the mammoth jet, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The latest modifications to the world's largest airliner will be announced at next week's Paris Airshow, they said.

Plans for the wing modification were first reported by Reuters in March as part of a programme of efficiency improvements tentatively dubbed A380-plus.

"We have always said the A380 has further efficiency upside potential," an Airbus spokesman said, declining further comment.

Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Dominique Vidalon

