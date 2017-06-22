FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's Zagros Airlines commits to buying 28 Airbus aircraft
June 22, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 2 months ago

Iran's Zagros Airlines commits to buying 28 Airbus aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - Iran's Zagros Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to buy 28 new Airbus planes, comprising 20 A320neo jets and eight A330neo aircraft, Airbus said in a statement.

Iran has stepped up its orders of planes after international sanctions against the country were lifted in return for curbs on the country's nuclear activities.

Airbus said the MoU with Zagros Airlines was contingent upon all necessary approvals, including from the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Airbus said it would continue to act in full compliance with the Iran nuclear deal, also know as the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action, and associated rules.

The Zagros Airlines deal was signed at the Paris Airshow. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by David Clarke)

