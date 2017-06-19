FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
UPDATE 1-AIRSHOW-Boeing pools data analytics to boost services
June 19, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-AIRSHOW-Boeing pools data analytics to boost services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background)

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Boeing on Monday launched an in-house data-crunching activity called "Boeing AnalytX" to pool the work of about 800 data experts to provide advanced services to its customers and define improvements in the way Boeing builds jets.

The move is part of a shift by planemakers and suppliers towards methods pioneered by Silicon Valley to help drive down internal costs and build profits outside core manufacturing.

"We are bringing the physical and digital worlds together," Boeing Chief Information Officer Ted Colbert told Reuters.

High-margin services are a key theme at this week's Paris Airshow and planemakers including Boeing and rival Airbus are expected to unveil more such deals with airlines.

The task of Boeing's reorganised data analytics team is to figure out how to provide richer services to airlines, military and other customers and to spread innovation through Boeing factories, Colbert said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)

