PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines has converted part of its order for 25 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to the planemaker's latest variant of the jet, the 737 MAX 10, it said on Wednesday.

The order for 10 of the latest variant is worth $1.25 billion at list prices. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Goodman)