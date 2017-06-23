FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAKE A LOOK-Paris Airshow
#Transportation News
June 18, 2017 / 8:48 AM / a month ago

TAKE A LOOK-Paris Airshow

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    June 23 (Reuters) - Boeing        won a race for new
business at the Paris Airshow, rolling out a new model of its
best-selling 737 airliner that helped it claim back the order
crown from rival Airbus         .
    
TOP STORIES
> Boeing wins Paris order race with new model                   
> Europe faces Herculean task for new fighter jet               
> Are you being served? Planemakers' new pitch                  
> Airbus: Would respond if Boeing mid-jet succeeds              
> Airbus' Leahy reveals negotiating tricks                      
> Newcomers challenge Airbus-Boeing duopoly                     
> Threats, NATO demands underpin global arms demand             
> Boeing gets United boost, lifts demand forecast               
> Boeing eyes mid-market jet, composite fuselage                
> Less of the high life as firms cut air show perks             
> EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed near $37 bln F-35 deal-sources             

ORDERS
> FACTBOX-Airbus, Boeing commercial aircraft deals              
> Two private Iranian airlines eye 73 Airbus jets               
> Malaysia Airlines in early talks for 35-40 jets               
> Embraer books $1 bln orders, mostly next-gen jets             
> United converts 100-jet Boeing order to MAX 10s               
> Ethiopian's deals with Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier             
> CALC says recent plane order includes 15 MAX 10s              
> Avolon signs up for 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes                
> Viva Air signs provisional deal for 50 A320 jets              
> Bombardier to sell up to 50 Q400s to SpiceJet                 
> AerCap orders 30 Boeing 787-9 jets                            
> GECAS orders 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft                      
> SpiceJet in provisional deal for 40 737 MAX 10s               

STRATEGY, OUTLOOK
> Boeing launches new jet as Macron opens show                  
> A380plus - biggest passenger jet gets an upgrade              
> Premium Aerotec navigates 3D printing challenges              
> Airbus to fit ejectable black boxes to A350                   
> Emirates, flydubai get closer in leaner times                 
> Emirates interested in Airbus A380 retrofit                   
> Airline caterer Gategroup sets sights on China                
> Emirates sees demand returning on U.S. routes                 
> Emirates looking at Saudi to make up for US blow              
> AirAsia shelves low-cost flights to Europe                    
> UAC targets sales of 600-plus long-range jets                 
> Constellium sees aluminium comeback in planes                 
> Lufthansa CEO sees record summer for bookings                 
> UAC targets 2023 test flight for new widebody jet             
> Airbus launches digital services platform                     
> Boeing pools data analytics to boost services                 
> Qatar Airways sticks to growth plan despite rift              
> Mitsubishi targets 1,000-plus MRJ sales in 20 yrs             
> Shortage of pilots could hinder airlines' growth              
> Qatar to ask US for airport audit on laptop ban               

DEFENCE, SPACE
> Elbit Systems says innovation key in drone market             
> Europe targets cheap rocket engine by 2030s                   
> Lockheed eyes foreign sales of CH-53K helicopter              
> Lockheed wins US Air Force threat simulator deal              
> Leonardo to deliver first AW609 by end 2019                   
> Germany eyes defence deal with MBDA, Lockheed                 
> Lockheed launches new version of Super Hercules               
> Russia arms trade chief sees no big sales surge               
> Lockheed signs Tata pact to make F-16 in India                
> French air force backs A400M after Germany row                
> Textron Systems introduces new drone                          
> Leonardo sees Asia, S.American interest in M-346              
> Italy's Avio to keep growing at robust pace - CEO             

 (Compiled by Mark Potter)

