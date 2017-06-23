TAKE A LOOK-Paris Airshow

June 23 (Reuters) - Boeing won a race for new business at the Paris Airshow, rolling out a new model of its best-selling 737 airliner that helped it claim back the order crown from rival Airbus . TOP STORIES > Boeing wins Paris order race with new model > Europe faces Herculean task for new fighter jet > Are you being served? Planemakers' new pitch > Airbus: Would respond if Boeing mid-jet succeeds > Airbus' Leahy reveals negotiating tricks > Newcomers challenge Airbus-Boeing duopoly > Threats, NATO demands underpin global arms demand > Boeing gets United boost, lifts demand forecast > Boeing eyes mid-market jet, composite fuselage > Less of the high life as firms cut air show perks > EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed near $37 bln F-35 deal-sources ORDERS > FACTBOX-Airbus, Boeing commercial aircraft deals > Two private Iranian airlines eye 73 Airbus jets > Malaysia Airlines in early talks for 35-40 jets > Embraer books $1 bln orders, mostly next-gen jets > United converts 100-jet Boeing order to MAX 10s > Ethiopian's deals with Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier > CALC says recent plane order includes 15 MAX 10s > Avolon signs up for 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes > Viva Air signs provisional deal for 50 A320 jets > Bombardier to sell up to 50 Q400s to SpiceJet > AerCap orders 30 Boeing 787-9 jets > GECAS orders 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft > SpiceJet in provisional deal for 40 737 MAX 10s STRATEGY, OUTLOOK > Boeing launches new jet as Macron opens show > A380plus - biggest passenger jet gets an upgrade > Premium Aerotec navigates 3D printing challenges > Airbus to fit ejectable black boxes to A350 > Emirates, flydubai get closer in leaner times > Emirates interested in Airbus A380 retrofit > Airline caterer Gategroup sets sights on China > Emirates sees demand returning on U.S. routes > Emirates looking at Saudi to make up for US blow > AirAsia shelves low-cost flights to Europe > UAC targets sales of 600-plus long-range jets > Constellium sees aluminium comeback in planes > Lufthansa CEO sees record summer for bookings > UAC targets 2023 test flight for new widebody jet > Airbus launches digital services platform > Boeing pools data analytics to boost services > Qatar Airways sticks to growth plan despite rift > Mitsubishi targets 1,000-plus MRJ sales in 20 yrs > Shortage of pilots could hinder airlines' growth > Qatar to ask US for airport audit on laptop ban DEFENCE, SPACE > Elbit Systems says innovation key in drone market > Europe targets cheap rocket engine by 2030s > Lockheed eyes foreign sales of CH-53K helicopter > Lockheed wins US Air Force threat simulator deal > Leonardo to deliver first AW609 by end 2019 > Germany eyes defence deal with MBDA, Lockheed > Lockheed launches new version of Super Hercules > Russia arms trade chief sees no big sales surge > Lockheed signs Tata pact to make F-16 in India > French air force backs A400M after Germany row > Textron Systems introduces new drone > Leonardo sees Asia, S.American interest in M-346 > Italy's Avio to keep growing at robust pace - CEO (Compiled by Mark Potter)