AIRSHOW-MRJ customers supportive despite delays, exec says

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - All the customers of Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp's new MRJ regional jet are supportive of the programme despite delays, the company's vice president of sales and marketing said on Monday.

"All customers are committed to the programme and are very supportive," Yugo Fukuhara said at the Paris Airshow, adding the programme currently had 427 orders.

"The market segment for regional jets is very healthy," Fukuhara said, adding: "we will become one of two major regional jet manufacturers."

The 90-seat Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) is Japan's first commercial aircraft in 50 years but it has been delayed five times and is facing rising costs. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Mark Potter)