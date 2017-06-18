FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Viva Air Peru nears $5 bln Airbus airliner deal-sources
June 18, 2017 / 5:54 PM / 2 months ago

AIRSHOW-Viva Air Peru nears $5 bln Airbus airliner deal-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Peruvian low-cost airline startup Viva Air Peru is close to reaching a roughly $5 billion deal with Airbus to order about 30 recently upgraded A320neo jets and 15 current-generation models known as A320ceo, two industry sources said.

The deal could be announced at the Paris Airshow and follows a competition against rival Boeing's 737 MAX.

A spokesman for Airbus said: "We do not comment on discussions that we may or may not be having with potential customers."

Viva Air Peru, which won an operating licence earlier this year, is owned by Irelandia Aviation. Neither firm could be reached for comment.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Edmund Blair

