Aker BP keeps 2017 full-year output guidance after Q3 production slips
October 11, 2017 / 6:46 AM / 8 days ago

Aker BP keeps 2017 full-year output guidance after Q3 production slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian independent oil company Aker BP maintained its 2017 full-year output guidance of 135,000-140,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd) after reporting lower third-quarter volumes on Wednesday, a spokesman said.

“There is no change for the full-year guidance... Lower third-quarter production was primarily due to maintenance,” the spokesman said.

Aker BP reported earlier on Wednesday third-quarter output at 131,900 boepd, down from 142,700 boepd in the second quarter. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

