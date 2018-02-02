FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 6:39 AM / 2 days ago

Aker BP Q4 core profit lags market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Norway’s Aker BP posted a 5 percent rise in fourth-quarter core profit on Friday, lagging market expectations.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $509 million from $485 million a year earlier and missed the $528 million expected by analysts.

The independent oil company, 30 percent owned by BP, also missed expectations for net profit, which came at $34 million for the period, up from a net loss of 67 million a year earlier.

The company said it would pay in February a quarterly dividend of $0.3124 per share, representing a total dividend of $450 million for the full 2018.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
