REFILE-Fresenius now sees completion of Akorn takeover in early 2018

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Fresenius now expects its planned takeover of Akorn, a U.S. maker of liquid generic drugs, to be completed in early 2018 rather than this year, a spokesman for Fresenius said on Tuesday.

“While we’ve been focused on a 2017 close, it’s now clear that closing in early 2018 is more likely, and we’re quite comfortable with this timeline,” the spokesman said.

The German healthcare group had already warned in November that the deal might not be completed until 2018 as the U.S. antitrust review could take longer than expected. (Reporting by Patricia Weiss; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)