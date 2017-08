AMSTERDAM, July 19 (Reuters) - Dutch paintmaker Akzo Nobel on Wednesday said Ton Buechner was stepping down as CEO due to health reasons, and would be replaced by the company's current Chemicals Division Chief Thierry Vanlancker.

Earlier this year, Buechner repelled a takeover attempt from U.S. rival PPG Industries. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Himani Sarkar)