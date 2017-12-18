FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sarah Palin's son charged in domestic dispute at parents' Alaska home
Sections
Featured
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
analysis
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
uk
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
lifestyle
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 18, 2017 / 9:46 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Sarah Palin's son charged in domestic dispute at parents' Alaska home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The son of former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin has been charged with assault and burglary in a violent confrontation with his father at his parents’ Alaska home, court records showed on Monday.

According to a police account contained in the criminal complaint and other supporting documents, Track Palin, 28, broke through a window and bloodied his father, Todd Palin, in a physical struggle after his father pulled a gun but was disarmed. Police said it was Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor, who called police to the scene of the Saturday night incident. (Reporting by Yereth Rosen in Alaska; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.